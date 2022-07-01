Seaboard Foods Awards $55,000 in Scholarships to Students

Seaboard Foods Meat & Poultry July 1, 2022

Shawnee Mission, Kan. — Supporting its commitment to education, Seaboard Foods awarded in total $55,000 in scholarships to 55 graduating high school seniors pursuing certificates and degrees from technical schools, colleges and universities next fall.

“Young adults are leaders in our communities, and we are committed to supporting their educational pursuits through scholarships,” says Kay Stinson, vice president of human resources and animal care. “We recognize their goals and ambition as they take control of their future and become all they can.”

Forty scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors living in the communities where Seaboard Foods operates and 15 scholarships were given to children of their employees. Each student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship based on their achievements in academics, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.

Seaboard Foods’ scholarship program is part of a corporate commitment to fuel education at every level, especially for students in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Iowa where the company operates. Seaboard Foods has funded $399,000 in scholarships to 399 high school seniors since 2003.

Visit seaboardfoods.com/scholarships to view the 2022 recipients for the Community Scholarship and the Children of Employees scholarship.

About Seaboard Foods

Seaboard Foods seeks to bring excellence to the table by linking every step of the process from before the farm to beyond the fork. Operating in five states and employing more than 5,000 employees, Seaboard Foods’ commitment to producing some of the world’s best pork ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees, customers and the communities they call home. Headquartered in the Kansas City Metro, products sold domestically and internationally under the Prairie Fresh® and Seaboard Farms® brands.

