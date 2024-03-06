Seaboard Foods Honored with ‘Best Placemaking Project’ Award for Pickleball Courts at Fowler Park, Guymon, Okla.

GUYMON, Okla. — Main Street Guymon, a community-led organization, awarded Seaboard Foods with the “Best Placemaking Project” for the construction of pickleball courts at Fowler Park in Guymon, Okla. at the Main Street Guymon Awards Banquet on February 20.

Main Street Guymon recognized the company with the award for creating a public space that engages the community while promoting health, happiness and well-being.

“The Main Street Guymon Board of Directors is proud of the work the City and Seaboard Foods’ employees have done to improve the recreation opportunities and our city parks,” said Ronni Wilson, Main Street Guymon director. “We applaud Seaboard Foods for partnering with the city and making this happen in Guymon.”

Seaboard Foods and the City of Guymon celebrated the grand opening of the city’s first pickleball courts with a Pork N’ Pickle opening party on July 13, 2023, after Seaboard Foods paid for and converted Fowler Park tennis courts to provide the community access to America’s fastest-growing sport.

Seaboard Foods employs 3,200 people at its pork processing plant in Guymon and nearby farms in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

“Being able to provide a new, fun, and interactive activity for the community in which we work and live is rewarding,” said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist for Seaboard Foods. “We are thankful for this recognition by Main Street Guymon and support their ongoing efforts for the betterment of Guymon.”

Pickleball continues to remain the fastest-growing sport in America. Participation nearly doubled in 2022, increasing by 85.7% year-over-year and by an astonishing 158.6% over three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Visit https://www.seaboardfoods.com/our-commitments/community/ to learn more about Seaboard Foods’ commitment to their communities.

About Seaboard Foods

As part of a uniquely connected food system, Seaboard Foods relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome Prairie Fresh® pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. Operating in Guymon, Okla., and five other states and employing more than 3,200 employees in Guymon area, Seaboard Foods’ continued commitment to creating the most sought-after pork ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees and the communities they call home. Headquartered in the Kansas City Metro, products sold domestically are marketed under the Prairie Fresh® brand and internationally under the Seaboard Farms® brand.