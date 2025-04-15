Seafrigo Expands in Nordics with New State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Sweden

Katrineholm site can handle 100 tonnes of blast-freezing per week

Stockholm, Sweden: Seafrigo, the cold chain logistics expert, specialising in food logistics has officially inaugurated its fifth warehouse in Sweden, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the Nordic region. The new 10,000-square-metre facility, located in Katrineholm, southwest of Stockholm, boasts 30,000 pallet positions and will enable Seafrigo to further enhance a range of its services in the region.

The grand opening was conducted by Seafrigo President and Founder, Eric Barbé, alongside Group CEO, Bruno Plantaz, and Chief Projects Officer, Stéphane Desseigne. They were joined by Seafrigo Nordics Directors Peter Jönsson and Magnus Mohlin, along with customers and local councillors, for a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

Seafrigo specializes in the storage and handling of foodstuffs across four temperature zones, ranging from frozen to controlled ambient conditions. The company’s Nordic operations are headquartered in Helsingborg, a facility that opened in 2018. Across the Nordics, Seafrigo handles 3,000 specialist pallets daily and conducts 600 tonnes of blast-freezing of meat per week. The new Katrineholm site alone has the capacity to handle 100 tonnes of blast-freezing every week, reinforcing Seafrigo’s commitment to providing premium, specialist logistics solutions.

Built to the highest environmental standards, the Katrineholm facility is Miljöbyggnad Silver certified, in accordance with Sweden’s stringent environmental building certification system. Additionally, Seafrigo operates fully electric trucks in the region, eliminating the use of diesel and further reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Seafrigo Sweden is a key player in the protein logistics sector, handling beef, pork, and poultry. The company receives daily deliveries directly from slaughterhouses, blast-freezing products from +2°C to -18°C in preparation for export. The principal export markets for Seafrigo’s frozen products include Asia and Africa. The company also provides storage for meat before distribution to Swedish retailers.

With a robust infrastructure in place, Seafrigo ensures that 80% of the Nordic region receives overnight deliveries for products destined for local distribution.

“This new development enables us to further enhance Seafrigo’s extensive service offering across the Nordics and ensures we can better serve our customers’ precise, specialist needs,” said Managing Director Peter Jönsson. “Located close to major retailers’ national distribution centres, we can meet and exceed their requirements while maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”

Seafrigo continues to be a market leader in cool-chain food logistics, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced warehouse management systems, and full traceability for its customers. This expansion reinforces Seafrigo’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in food logistics.

About Seafrigo

For more than 40 years, Seafrigo Group has developed a worldwide network in food logistics within the refrigerated space leading to business partnerships with global clientele and brands.

The company based in Le Havre, which is growing strongly both in France and internationally, now has its own infrastructures in 32 countries and has built up a global network of partners.

Seafrigo Group has 2,500 committed employees who organize the international transport of goods on 5 continents on a daily basis.

It is also offers a controlled global logistics chain: reception of goods, port traction, storage at ambient or controlled temperature, order preparation, management of container loading, shipping and delivery to the final recipient.