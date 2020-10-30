Send Feasts From Afar – Holiday Shopping and Gifting With Edwards Virginia Smokehouse

Though the upcoming holidays will certainly look different this year, fourth generation, family-owned heritage brand Edwards Virginia Smokehouse is spotlighting how their offerings can bring people together this year.

A favorite of chefs and consumers alike, the ham, bacon, and sausage purveyor is currently in the hands of cure-master Sam Edwards III and has operated in Surry, VA since Sam’s grandfather founded Edwards in 1926. Their hope is that their holiday picks will enable families to celebrate together, no matter how far they may be geographically.

Below are a few of their favorite products that can be easily shipped to friends and family from the Edwards website:

Cooked, Boneless Smoked Turkey Breast—Ideal for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners (even if over Zoom), Edwards turkeys are smoked naturally with hickory wood and come fully cooked

Country Ham + Sweet Ham—Two variations of Edwards’ classic hams available boneless, petite, or sliced for smaller gatherings and bone-in for larger groups of friends and family; these hams make for an easy and delicious feast to send from afar

Surryano Wedge—One of the company’s newest products, the beloved Surryano (a cheeky and delicious take on the iconic Spanish Serrano) can now be purchased or gifted in this ready-to-eat size for holiday slicing, snacking, and charcuterie boards

With shipping deadlines in place for holiday shopping, Edwards recommends customers “order early to ship early” to ensure timely delivery!