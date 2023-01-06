Seton Hall Pirates Recognizes Beef as the Preferred Protein

Bedford, PA – The Beef Checkoff’s Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI) is building upon its relationship with Seton Hall University (SHU) Athletics during the 2022-2023 season with beef recognized as the Preferred Protein of the Seton Hall Pirates.

SHU’s 58-acre main campus is located in the quaint town of South Orange, New Jersey, only 14 miles from Manhattan and is home to more than 10,000 undergraduate students. SHU is home to the Pirates, with men’s basketball as their flagship athletic team.

The 2021 Northeast Dashboard Survey revealed that the Northeast consumes less beef on a weekly basis than the total U.S., and perceptions of beef in the Northeast are less positive overall.1 Partnering with SHU Pirates Athletics provides the Beef Checkoff with access to over 800,000 fans throughout the greater New York DMA. Reaching Pirate fans with quick and healthy lean beef recipes, beef’s many positive nutritional attributes and the facts about beef producers and beef production will only encourage them to consume more beef.

Beef will be positioned front and center with students, athletes, fans, and alumni in a variety of ways including, catching the attention of fans inside the Prudential Center through LED ribbons and the engaging Pirates Shuffle Game Videoboard Feature. This feature is played during all regular season men’s basketball home games.

Additionally, positive beef messaging will be heard all season long with live mentions by the veteran broadcasting team of Gary Cohen and Dave Popkin. Cohen and Popkin call all the action live from courtside, whether the team is home or away, including the postseason, heard digitally on shupirates.com, the Seton Hall Pirates App or the Varity Network app.

Positive beef messaging will literally be in the hands of Pirates fans all season long through the Men’s Basketball gameday program, which will be distributed to over 40,000 fans throughout the season. The NEBPI and Seton Hall Pirates brand collaboration will drive fans to nutrition information on the NortheastBeef.org website through targeted digital ads. Fans will also be engaged through a “Beef Up Your Homegate” Sweepstakes, which is an enter-to-win social campaign with a chance to win a grill and SHU Grilling Set.

This year NEBPI staff will also work closely with Seton Hall Athletics staff to create an engaging video that will work to bring a face to beef production in the region. The video will showcase a regional beef producer and the Pirate mascot. The video will be shared out through the Official Seton Hall Pirates Facebook page and website, reaching fans with beef’s positive story, by highlighting how cattle are raised, with the goal of raising perceptions surrounding beef.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with the NEBPI to recognize beef as the Pirates’ preferred protein and to help broaden positive beef messaging among Seton Hall’s loyal and passionate fanbase,” said Andrew Stein, General Manager for LEARFIELD’s Seton Hall Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder for SHU Athletics.

Seton Hall’s Pirates Refueling Station, located on campus, serves as a place for student athletes to gather and refuel after training and practices. The NEBPI will have the opportunity to educate Pirate athletes all season long by providing promotional materials, including Build Your Base with Beef resources, easy to make beef recipes and beef jerky.

“We are incredibly excited for year two of our relationship with the Seton Hall Pirates,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Consumer Affairs for NEBPI. “From research conducted by SHU, we know that 80% of Pirate fans have purchased fresh meat at the grocery store in the past week, which is 8% more likely than the New York DMA.2 This provides the Beef Checkoff with the opportunity to ensure that Pirate fans are choosing beef as their preferred protein while making purchasing decisions, which in turn drives demand for beef within the Northeast region.”

Sources: 1Northeast State Dashboard (derived from the National Consumer Beef Tracker Survey data), August 2021; Total U.S. n=1,000, Northeast n=755

2Nielsen Scarborough Research, New York DMA, 2020

