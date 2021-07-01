Silver Fern Farms Launches ‘Get Seconds on Summer’ Sweepstakes

NEW YORK — Silver Fern Farms, a leading producer of 100% grass-fed red meat in the U.S., is offering a trip to New Zealand as the grand prize for their new summer grilling campaign, Get Seconds on Summer.

The sweepstakes promotion runs from July 1st to August 31, 2021, for both online and in-store consumers.

“Following a 2020 summer in lockdown everyone is delighted that the great American tradition of coming together over barbecues and cookouts looks to be back for real,” says Matt Luxton, Strategic Programs Sales Manager. “Many of last summer’s plans were canceled, and to make up for lost time we want our customers to spend summer with friends and family celebrating around a grill with some extra portions of delicious grass-fed meat on us.”

“Through the ‘Get Seconds on Summer’ sweepstakes, we would like to reward people with seconds on everything that is great about summer grilling, especially the flavor of fresh off-the- grill steaks. And when summer finally comes to a close, we’re offering a second chance to enjoy grilling season all over again in New Zealand where summer peaks in January.”

No purchase is necessary, and all sweepstakes participants will be entered into the draw to win a trip to New Zealand for a second summer. Participants can also claim one of two great deals on Silver Fern Farms products;

Buy-one-get-one free coupons for Silver Fern Farms premium retail packs redeemable in stores; or

a free pack of Beef New York Strip Steak with any bundle purchased from their online shop, us.silverfernfarms.com.

Silver Fern Farms’ range includes beautiful grass-fed cuts and a range of premium ground beef, lamb and venison for a variety of delicious burger recipes. The Rib-eye, New York Strip Steak, and Flat Iron Beef Steaks are hand-selected and perfectly prepared, bursting with natural grass-fed flavor and ready for the grill fresh out of the package. And the Lamb and Venison Medallions, which are great for sliders and salads, surprise and delight with new recipes and new traditions straight from the rolling pastures of New Zealand. A host of curated recipes and cooking tips to help inspire the enthusiastic at-home cook and experienced griller are available on their website.

In 2019, Silver Fern Farms entered the U.S. consumer market with branded 100% grass-fed New Zealand beef and lamb, and pasture-raised venison packs distributed in supermarkets in the Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey, and subsequently expanding into Southern California, Washington and the Mid-West. In November 2020, they launched a new e-commerce platform us.silverfernfarms.com, making their range available for delivery to consumers across the continental US.

How to enter the Silver Fern Farms ‘Get Seconds on Summer’ Sweepstakes

To enter the sweepstakes, customers can scan the QR code on the special promotional sticker on in-store product packs to register. Alternatively, they can also interact with sweepstakes banner/social ads online. Registering will automatically enter all customers for a chance to win a trip to visit New Zealand during its upcoming summer months. Participants will also be able to choose 1 of 2 offers to enjoy free Silver Fern Farms product; either a limited time “Buy-one-get-one-free” coupon in the mail to redeem at participating stores, or an online discount code for a free pack of New York Strip Steak with any bundle purchased on the us.silverfernfarms.com website. Promotional terms and conditions are available on the secondsonsummer.com website.

ABOUT SILVER FERN FARMS: Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand’s largest grass-fed lamb, beef and venison producer, supplying the United States from the rolling pastures in New Zealand and striving to set the world standard in red meat. Starting as a small farmer co-operative in 1948, they produce 30% of all New Zealand lamb, beef, and venison in partnership with 16,000 farmers, and exports to over 60 countries.