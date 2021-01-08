Simmons Foods Announces Joel Sappenfield as President of Simmons Prepared Foods

Siloam Springs, AR – Simmons Foods announced today that Joel Sappenfield has joined the company as president of Simmons Prepared Foods. In this role, Sappenfield will be responsible for all aspects of Simmons’ poultry business including operations, sales and marketing.

“Joel’s nearly 30-year legacy of performance makes him the right person to grow Simmons Prepared Foods,” said David Jackson, COO of Simmons Foods. “We are looking forward to putting his leadership experience to work in our poultry and prepared foods business.”

Sappenfield was most recently the president of Cobb-Vantress, the world’s longest established poultry breeding company. Sappenfield joined Tyson Foods in 1990 working as a front-line manager in poultry operations in Missouri and Arkansas. Prior to being named president at Cobb-Vantress in 2016, Sappenfield was senior vice president of the bakery division from 2014 to 2016; general manager of the IQF/Cornish business from 2011 to 2014; vice president of operations from 2006 to 2010; vice president of poultry and prepared food sales from 2004 to 2006; and director of poultry sales from 2000 to 2004.

Sappenfield graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University earning a bachelor’s degree in finance and spent one year as a commodity broker in Oklahoma City before joining Tyson Foods in 1990.

Jackson added, “We are excited to have Joel aboard as we continue to strengthen our teams and position our business for strong performance in 2021.”

About Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods and its Affiliates are leading suppliers of poultry, pet, and animal nutrition products based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Simmons works with farmers, communities, and team members to apply 70+ years of experience in serving customers. Simmons Prepared Foods ranks in the top 20 poultry producers in the United States, Simmons Pet Food is the largest supplier of store brand wet pet food in North America, and Simmons Animal Nutrition boasts an innovative line of proprietary animal nutrition products. With nearly 8,000 team members, Simmons Foods and its Affiliates serve customers in all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit simmonsfoods.com.