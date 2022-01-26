SMARTCHEK is Making it Easy to Avoid Foodborne Outbreaks

Pathogens found in produce, meat and other food products can cause sickness and financial distress. The CDC estimates that in the U.S. 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne pathogens each year. The USDA continues to work towards reducing pathogens in the food chain and consequently, the requirements for monitoring and mitigation of food borne pathogens are becoming stricter. It is important for growers, processors, and distributors to make sure the products they send out are pathogen-free. The AOAC certified SMARTCHEK® kits from Victory Scientific are designed to do just that.

The GENECHECKER UF-300 is a dual channel real time PCR (qPCR) machine that when used in conjunction with the SMARTCHEK® kits ensure that food products are processed and shipped pathogen free. They provide the high sensitivity and accuracy needed to ensure that contaminated products are discovered.

The SMARTCHEK® kits replace older technologies such as culture and ELISA based tests that have previously been dominant in the food and agricultural industries. Traditionally, scientists conducted these types of tests, or the tests had to be sent out to separate labs and the process could take 3-4 days. With the affordable UF-300 GENECHECKER and SMARTCHEK® kits, tests can be conducted by nonscientists in their own facility and the process is shortened to around a half an hour so the food can be tested and shipped the same day.

The machine, in conjunction with the kits, test at the DNA level to make sure the results are accurate and reliable while insuring against the release of contaminated products from facilities. For more information please visit victoryscientific.com or contact cs@victoryscientific.com.

