Smithfield Foods Announces Senior Management Team Changes

Smithfield Foods Meat & Poultry December 23, 2022

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Smithfield Foods announced senior management team changes following Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewart’s decision to depart the company. Stewart resigned from Smithfield today to accept a position with an industry competitor. 

While the company evaluates longer-term organizational changes, members of Smithfield’s operations team – including those leading hog production, manufacturing, fresh pork, business management and sales – report to President and CEO Shane Smith, effective immediately. 

“We have a talented management team and regret the loss of a valued leader like Brady,” said Smith. “Fortunately, we have a deep bench of senior executives with extensive experience at our company. We thank Brady for his many contributions to Smithfield over the last six years and wish him well.”

