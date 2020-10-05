Smithfield Launches New Power Bites, Real Egg, Cheese and Sausage Bites You Can Eat Anywhere

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Smithfield® brand announced today that all new Power Bites are here. And there. And yes, everywhere. Power Bites are a tasty breakfast bite of real sausage, egg, and cheese you can eat anywhere. Offered in portable packaging, Power Bites make meal-time awesome for meat lovers. They pack all your favorite ingredients into one satisfying bite to provide a boost of flavor and protein, here, there, anywhere. The brand-new line hitting shelves this fall is available in three mouthwatering flavors: Homestyle, Western Style and Meat Lovers.

Smithfield Power Bites require almost zero prep to accommodate active and busy lifestyles; simply heat for 45 seconds in the microwave and eat right out of the container – no fork required. All varieties are fully cooked and made with premium quality protein and real ingredients. In addition, each 4 oz. package serves as an excellent source of protein with 17 to 19 grams per serving and contains no MSG or artificial ingredients. Power Bites will be available in the refrigerated sections of major grocery retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Publix, BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and more coming soon.

“Today’s ever-evolving environment continues to shape consumers’ eating habits, and now, more than ever, people want easy options and the ability to enjoy flavor-filled meals or snacks on their terms,” said Eric Gibson, director of marketing at Smithfield Foods. “With the new Power Bites, you get the taste and quality you’ve come to expect from Smithfield for any occasion at home or away. We’re proud to continue our commitment to provide products made with real ingredients and high in protein, all in the form of one tasty bite that can be ready in less than a minute.”

For more information about Smithfield Power Bites, visit www.Smithfield.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield

Smithfield isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: high-quality meat. The rest of the meal is just a side dish. And we take our meat-duties seriously. We make meat for meat lovers. The kind that makes your stomach growl and your mouth water. And we’ve been doing it since 1936. All of our products have always come directly from farms right here in the USA meeting the highest quality and safety standards in the industry.

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.