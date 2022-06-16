Smithfield to Close Vernon Plant Due to Rising California Costs

Smithfield Meat & Poultry June 16, 2022

Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, will close its Vernon, California, plant and reduce its hog herd in the West, the company announced Friday.

The closure, which the company attributed in a statement to “the escalating cost of doing business in California,” comes as the state rolls out a new law requiring livestock be given more spacious confinements.

Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry about whether the law, known as Proposition 12, contributed to the decision to close the plant.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Smithfield

Related Articles

Deli

Carando Brings Classic Italian Flavor to the Deli With New Products

Smithfield Foods Deli July 14, 2020

Carando®, a brand of Smithfield Foods, is venturing further into the deli section with the addition of handheld, fully-cooked calzones. The new line features three mouth-watering flavors to tantalize every palate, including Pepperoni, Meatball, and Chicken Parmesan. Known for its authentic Italian flavors, the calzones offer consumers a simple, no-prep meal without skimping on taste.

Deli

Eckrich Celebrates Fourth Season of College Football Playoff Partnership with Fan Sweepstakes

Smithfield Foods Deli, Meat & Poultry July 26, 2019

Eckrich®, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and perfectly seasoned deli meats, is continuing its partnership as the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP) for the fourth consecutive year. To bring the excitement to the fans, the beloved smoked sausage and deli brand is returning with its popular Road to the National Championship sweepstakes.

Meat & Poultry

Smithfield Foods Donated Nearly $70M in 2020, Marking Largest Year of Philanthropic Giving in Company History

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Meat & Poultry March 15, 2021

Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to report 2020 marks the company’s largest year of charitable giving since its founding in 1936. Last year, Smithfield contributed more than $69 million, including more than $62 million in in-kind and nearly $7 million in cash donations, to fight hunger and help communities where Smithfield employees live and work.