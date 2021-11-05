Sonny Perdue to Be Guest Speaker at the National Protein and Food Distributors Association’s Member Breakfast

ST MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), a non-profit trade association comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers, has confirmed that The Honorable Sonny Perdue, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Georgia Governor will speak at the NPFDA’s Member Breakfast on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

“We are so honored to have Sonny Perdue for NPFDA’s breakfast speaker. You will definitely want to gain Sonny’s insight on the protein industries volatile business climate,” remarked Tammy Vige, NPFDA Chair (2021-2022) and Director of Marketing at Pacific Agri-Products, Inc. of South San Francisco, CA.

Individual tickets are available independent of the Convention registration. Tables are available for sponsorship to invite clients, vendors, colleagues, and/or friends to your company’s hosted table.

The member breakfast is one of the several activities planned for the 2022 National Protein and Food Distributors Association’s Annual Convention held at Hyatt Regency Atlanta. The Annual Convention and Showcase in Atlanta is NPFDA’s largest event and is held in conjunction with IPPE. Visit www.npfda.org events tab for more information about the convention or breakfast.

About NPFDA