Southeastern Grocers Donates 8,075 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Feed Neighbors in Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), the parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, will donate 8,075 frozen turkeys to communities throughout the Southeast that will struggle with hunger this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Feeding America, more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity this year. Due to the lasting effects of the pandemic, these donations will provide communities with more than 180,000 pounds of turkey and 150,000 vital meals to feed individuals and families in need throughout the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie footprint.

In partnership with passionate community leaders and non-profit organizations, 22 turkey donation events will be held in the following cities to distribute donations:

Bunnell, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Grace Fellowship on Nov. 14

Keystone Heights, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Mission of the Dirt Road on Nov. 14

Tampa, Florida: Del Webb Lakewood Ranch Association of Veterans and Military Supporters and MacDill Air Force Base on Nov. 16

Hilliard, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and the Barnabas Center on Nov. 16

Jacksonville, Florida: Greater Jacksonville USO with Jacksonville Jaguars players Lerentee McCray and Drayton Florence on Nov. 17

New Orleans, Louisiana: New Orleans Saints players Terron Armstead and Cam Jordan on Nov. 17

Hialeah, Florida: City of Hialeah on Nov. 17

Starke, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and True Vine Ministries on Nov. 17

Tampa, Florida: Feeding Tampa Bay and La Senda Antigua on Nov. 17

Biloxi, Mississippi: Feeding the Gulf Coast and First Baptist Church of Biloxi on Nov. 18

Macclenny, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and the Baker County Council on Aging on Nov. 18

St. Augustine, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Family Worship Center on Nov. 19

Mobile, Alabama: Feeding the Gulf Coast and City Church on Nov. 19

Fernandina Beach, Florida: Elm Street Sportsman Association on Nov. 20

Miami, Florida: City of Miami and Miami League of Cities on Nov. 20

Palatka, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida and Epic Cure on Nov. 20

Jacksonville, Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida on Nov. 21

Lauderhill, Florida: The Faith Center’s Dare To Care Ministry on Nov. 21

Pensacola, Florida: Feeding the Gulf Coast and Brownsville Assembly of God on Nov. 21

Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham Area Food Bank and Tarrant Elementary School on Nov. 21

Lexington, South Carolina: Serve & Connect on Nov. 23

Columbia, South Carolina: Serve & Connect on Nov. 24

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to the unwavering fight against hunger as the wake of the pandemic continues to impact our communities. This Thanksgiving, we are proud to provide more than 150,000 vital meals to our community members in need. This year, more than ever, we are extremely grateful for each and every frontline associate and neighbor that has weathered this unprecedented time with us. We wish everyone a memorable Thanksgiving Day full of celebration with loved ones around their family tables.”

Due to the care, commitment and camaraderie displayed by the grocer’s store, pharmacy and store support associates, SEG has made the decision to not open all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores on Thanksgiving Day. This effort will provide all associates with a day of rest with their families in appreciation for their dedicated service on the frontline of the ongoing pandemic.

Southeastern Grocers’ stores will also offer incredible deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams and holiday meal essentials. Leading up to the holiday, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket will offer a “Price Match Promise” and Winn-Dixie stores will offer a “Winn Win Guarantee” to match any locally advertised Grade A Frozen Turkey price.[1] In addition, all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can also try same-day delivery by Shipt, with 50% off three or five Shipt passes or 50% off a $99 annual membership with free delivery on orders $35 or more.2 These savings will allow customers to spend more time with family and less time shopping for their grocery essentials.

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of

BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

