Southern New Mexico’s Stampede Meat Plant Ordered Closed by State Due to Virus Outbreak

Jim Parker, KVIA Meat & Poultry November 6, 2020

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico — A meat processing plant in southern New Mexico has been ordered immediately closed for two weeks by state officials due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Wednesday announced that Stampede Meat, at 5700 McNutt Road on Sunland Park/Santa Teresa border, was among three business that must shut down for 14 days as a result of at least four recent responses by state health teams to Covid-19 infections among employees.

The agency identified the other two targets of closure orders as Deming Manufactured Homes in Deming and Chaparral Materials in Santa Fe.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KVIA

