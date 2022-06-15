Standard Meat Company Acquires Syracuse Sausage

FORT WORTH, Texas– Standard Meat Company, a North Texas-based meat company, has acquired Syracuse Sausage of Ponder, Texas.

Standard Meat Company is owned by the Rosenthal family. The fourth generation of Rosenthals — the brother and sister team of Ben Rosenthal and Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld — currently leads the company, with Ben as CEO and Co-President, and Ashli as Co-President. Syracuse Sausage has also been a family business, founded by Joe Musacchio and operated for the past decade by his brothers, Bobby and Anthony Musacchio.

The Rosenthal family originally partnered with Syracuse Sausage almost a decade ago when Bobby and Anthony took over the family business with plans to increase production and reach the widest possible audience. Today, Syracuse Sausage serves national restaurant chains, major grocery stores, meal kit companies and other food-service firms — and will continue to do so as part of Standard Meat.

“Our partnership has been incredible,” Ben Rosenthal said. “We are honored to continue to carry out their 40-year legacy as we integrate the business into Standard Meat, ensuring both companies continue their focus as one united organization.”

Tapped to lead the new division is food industry veteran Chris Horan, who began his food career in 1986 as a sales representative for Campbell’s Soup Company in Florida. Since then, Horan has worked for numerous food industry leaders, including HJ Heinz, Henri’s Foods, CTI Foods and Classic Foods.

“We had the pleasure of getting to know Chris when he came to work with our family at CTI Foods in 2006 as the vice president of business development,” said Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld, Standard Meat co-president. “Before the Syracuse acquisition, Chris was a consultant to both Standard Meat and Syracuse Sausage. His knowledge of our industry and our companies makes him the perfect choice to lead this new division of Standard Meat.”

The leaders of Standard Meat noted that in addition to great products, Syracuse Sausage brings with it an amazing team of employees.

“Syracuse’s capabilities and product offerings dovetail beautifully with our current operations and will open doors for new sales opportunities with current and target customers,” said Ben Rosenthal. “Chris is the right leader, and the employees at Syracuse Sausage are a tremendous asset as we join forces.”

Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld said Standard Meat does not take the business of integration lightly. “We know it will take a lot of thoughtful work and planning, and we are taking the time to do it right with as little disruption as possible,” she said.

“We are thankful to the Rosenthal family and Standard Meat Company for their partnership in the past, as well as what we know they’ll bring to Syracuse Sausage in the future,” said Bobby Musacchio, former President of Syracuse Sausage. “Along with Chris Horan, they are the ideal people and company to care for our family’s legacy.”

About Standard Meat Company

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from their four North Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging. For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.