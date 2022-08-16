Standard Meat Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Rosenthal, co-president and CEO of Standard Meat Company, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based meat company, announced eight-year Standard Meat veteran Tom Allen is the company’s new chief operating officer.

Standard Meat is a family-owned meat processing and packaging company with plants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Saginaw, and Ponder, Texas. As an industry leader in quality and innovation, the company is a global supplier of custom meat portioning and packaging solutions for the food service and retail industries.

“Tom has done an incredible job with our Saginaw facility,” said Rosenthal. “Beginning in 2014, he served as the vice president and general manager of the facility, during which sales have almost quadrupled. His experience led us to tremendous growth in Saginaw; now, his insight and vision will focus on our entire operation and not a single facility.”

As the chief operating officer, Allen will oversee all company operations. His focus will ensure the facilities operate efficiently and effectively and are on track with Standard Meat’s strategic goals.

As part of senior leadership, Allen will lead the development of Standard Meat’s five-year strategic growth plan. He will ensure the company’s ongoing and future success across all facilities and within individual departments.

“Tom had extraordinary experience in the meat industry before joining us at Standard Meat Company,” said Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld, Standard Meat co-president. “He has worked in many of the most important meat-producing locations across North America. His stellar performance in Saginaw is only a preview of what he will do as chief operating officer.”

Before joining Standard Meat, Allen worked for Cargill, ultimately leading a pair of their beef processing facilities. In those facilities, he supervised thousands of employees and oversaw harvesting as many as 6,000-head of cattle per day. Allen holds a Bachelor of Science in Business degree from Oklahoma State University.

About Standard Meat Company

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from their four north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging. For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.