Standard Meat Company Welcomes Jill Hunter to Newly Created Position: Senior Director of Sales Operations

Cross-Functional Role to Drive Targeted Growth, Streamline Processes, and Boost Efficiency at Historic Fort Worth Company

Fort Worth, Texas – Standard Meat Company (SMC) announced the appointment of industry veteran Jill Hunter to a newly created position: Senior Director of Sales Operations. In this role, Hunter will oversee and optimize both sales operations and project management processes, while ensuring seamless coordination between sales, R&D, finance, and operations teams.

Founded in 1935 and headquartered at the iconic Stockyards in Fort Worth, SMC is a family-owned custom protein processing and packaging firm with plants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Saginaw, and Ponder, Texas. An industry leader in quality and innovation, the company is a global supplier for the food service and retail industries.

“The addition of Jill Hunter to our leadership team — and to this crucial new role — will be key to the next phase of significant growth at Standard Meat,” said SMC Co-President and CEO Ben Rosenthal. “As our business expands and product mix becomes more complex, we need robust processes and structures in place to set ourselves up for ongoing success.”

To achieve these goals and foster alignment across SMC’s teams, Hunter plans to focus on three key areas. First, she looks to establish a demand planning framework at SMC that will capture customer demand signals, route information through an enhanced internal communication structure, and trigger innovative planning and processes to deliver seamless, superior service.

Her second priority will be streamlining project management processes, particularly for new product development. By implementing more structured systems from pre-vetting to launch, she aims to ensure resources go to the most impactful developments, delivering the very best results for SMC’s customers.

Hunter’s third focus will be assuming commercial responsibility for the company’s Ponder facility, where she will manage the sales team and product line manager. In this role, Hunter will align product strategy, lifecycle management, and financial performance with broader sales and operational goals. Success at Ponder will serve as a model for expanding this structure to other SMC facilities in the future.

Hunter brings extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry to this closely-watched role. She previously served as Director, Industrial & Strategic Accounts at High Liner Foods, providing strategic leadership and commercial direction to the rapidly growing segment. She also brings regional experience to the table, having handled multiple positions across the Cargill food corporation footprint, including high profile account management roles at the Cargill Foodservice North America Business Unit based out of Dallas, TX.

“Jill’s proven track record of driving operational excellence and her deep understanding of complex sales systems will be pivotal as we embark on this next chapter of growth,” said SMC Co-President Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “At Standard Meat, we pride ourselves on customer service and innovation, and also on integrity and teamwork. We know Jill’s leadership will reflect and amplify all those values.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the SMC team to create and implement end-to-end processes and structures that directly support our success,” said Hunter. “But I’m also personally excited to be here. The culture of collaboration and commitment to excellence at Standard Meat is truly inspiring, and it’s a privilege to work with a team that shares those values.”

Hunter earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

ABOUT STANDARD MEAT

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from their four — soon to be five — north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging.

For more information, visit www.standardmeat.com.