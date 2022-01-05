State Commits $14M to Iowa Premium’s Tama Beef Processing Plant Expansion

The state of Iowa has committed $14 million to Iowa Premium to help it expand its Tama beef processing plant and add nearly 400 jobs.

Iowa Premium, which National Beef acquired in 2019, wants to replace its current slaughtering and processing facility with a larger one, doubling its capacity to about 14,000 head of cattle weekly.

It plans to spend $561.9 million on the planned 800,000-square-foot plant, according to Iowa Economic Development Authority documents.

