State Launches ‘Butchery Innovation Grant Program’ Through Choose Iowa

Corridor Business Journal Meat & Poultry February 10, 2025

Small-scale meat processors, custom lockers encouraged to apply

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced the launch of the Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant program, which aims to expand meat processing capacity within the state. Small-scale meat processors and custom lockers are encouraged to apply for the cost-share grants, as stated in a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. 

This grant is part of Choose Iowa, the state’s branding program designed to identify and promote agricultural products grown, raised, or made in Iowa. The grant is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

