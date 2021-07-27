Stryve Foods Adds More Than 4,000 Locations for Popular Healthy Air-Dried Meat Snacking Products

PLANO, Texas – Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced new distribution representing more than 4,000 additional convenience store and retail locations, as well as increased penetration for its popular all-natural air-dried meat snacking brands, Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos.

With expanded distribution in more than 4,000 net new convenience store locations, in addition to new locations at Costco business centers, Gelson’s Markets and Smoothie King franchises, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to nearly 30,000 stores (which surpasses the 25,000 retail location threshold from new business announced in April 2021).

The new convenience store, restaurant and retail locations that will begin carrying Stryve Beef Biltong, Kalahari Biltong and Vacadillos Carne Seca snacking products are as follows:

7-Eleven – Expanded distribution adding 1,000 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)

Circle K – Expanded distribution adding 1,000 locations in Rocky Mountain and Grand Canyon regions (Vacadillos)

Independent Retailers – New distribution adding 2,000 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)

Hy-Vee – Expanded distribution adding 160 locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)

Plaid Pantry – Expanded distribution adding more than 100 additional locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)

Costco Business Centers – New chain-wide distribution to all business center locations (comprised of Stryve and Vacadillos)

Smoothie King – New distribution adding 100 franchised restaurant locations (Kalahari)

Additionally, the Stryve brand has added to its distribution footprint through increased SKU penetration, adding a new placement at 900 Wawa locations.

“Americans love to snack, and our all-natural, air-dried meat products are in high demand from retail and restaurant partners looking to bring Stryve, Kalahari and Vacadillos to new customers,” said Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer Jaxie Alt. “With commitments for our biltong and carne seca products to be available in an additional 4,000 convenience store locations and even more distribution across grocery, restaurant and warehouse club channels, we are proud to be nearing the 30,000 retail location footprint milestone as we achieve distribution momentum in the marketplace with our delicious and healthy snacking products.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names.

Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.