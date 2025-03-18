Study Reveals the Protein Snack Phenomenon is Racing Through the $126B Snacking Market – and Consumers Want More

Chicago, IL — New research from Chomps reveals a major imbalance in the U.S. snacking market: while consumers actively seek protein in 36% of snacking occasions, protein snacks currently make up only 19% of retail sales—leaving billions in untapped opportunity.

Despite this gap, protein-forward snacks are outpacing the overall snacking category 3x in growth within the $126 billion snacking industry, with protein snacks accounting for $24 billion—yet the retail landscape and product innovation pipeline have struggled to keep pace with shifting consumer habits.

Key Findings from the Study Include:

This is unordered list:

Protein Demand vs. Fulfillment Gap : The U.S. snacking market includes seven core need states, with protein playing a major role in 36% of snacking occasions, particularly for ‘efficient nutrition’, ‘healthy fuel’, and ‘grazing satisfaction’ However, protein is only being fulfilled in 19% of purchases, leaving a major opportunity for brands and retailers to close the gap.

: The U.S. snacking market includes seven core need states, with protein playing a major role in 36% of snacking occasions, particularly for ‘efficient nutrition’, ‘healthy fuel’, and ‘grazing satisfaction’ However, protein is only being fulfilled in 19% of purchases, leaving a major opportunity for brands and retailers to close the gap. Retail & Product Innovation Lag Consumer Demand: Protein-focused snacks are growing fast, but innovation has not kept pace. While the share of new protein-based products has nearly doubled since 2017 (now ~13%), it still lags behind protein’s share of total sales (~19%), showing the need for greater investment.

Protein-focused snacks are growing fast, but innovation has not kept pace. While the share of new protein-based products has nearly doubled since 2017 (now ~13%), it still lags behind protein’s share of total sales (~19%), showing the need for greater investment. Younger Consumers Are Driving Growth : Gen Z and Millennial consumers are driving protein snacking, representing ~34% of protein snack consumers today (vs. 29% in 2019).*

: Gen Z and Millennial consumers are driving protein snacking, representing ~34% of protein snack consumers today (vs. 29% in 2019).* GLP-1 Medications Are Changing Snacking Habits : GLP-1 users are shifting spending toward protein snacks, including meat snacks, yogurt, and nutrition bars, reinforcing a broader consumer movement toward protein-forward snacking.

: GLP-1 users are shifting spending toward protein snacks, including meat snacks, yogurt, and nutrition bars, reinforcing a broader consumer movement toward protein-forward snacking. Snacking Is Changing—And Protein Is Leading the Shift: The $126 billion U.S. snacking market spans major categories such as salty snacks ($41B), cookies ($14B), yogurt ($11B), and protein supplements ($7B). Protein snacks are gaining value and volume share, reshaping the market and pushing more brands to prioritize protein innovation.



“Consumers are actively seeking high-quality, protein-forward, and real ingredient snack options, yet the snacking industry has been slow to respond with meaningful innovation,” said Matt Landen, SVP of Business Development at Chomps. “At Chomps, we’re seeing firsthand how new consumer groups—especially millennials, Gen Z, and women—are embracing protein snacks in new ways. This is not just a trend; this is a permanent shift in how people snack.”

With protein-forward brands like Chomps, Quest and Chobani generating outsized growth, the question isn’t if protein will take a larger share of the market—it’s how fast brands and retailers will catch up to shifting consumer preferences.

Survey Methodology

This study was conducted in August 2024, collecting 2,550 unique consumer survey responses, providing recent snacking occasion details, such as time of day, location, products, and brands consumed for each to inform this work. Respondents are not affiliated with Chomps.

Sources

Chomps custom snacking survey with retail performance, powered by SPINS, with snacking defined by Chomps SPINS 52 w/e 12/29/2024 USDA FoodData. Numerator, All Channels, Shopper Metrics, L52 we 10/27/24. Hristakeva, Sylvia, et al. “The No-Hunger Games: How GLP-1 Medication Adoption is Changing Consumer Food Demand.” Cornell SC Johnson College of Business Research Paper, 2024, p. 45.

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing food and snack brand,* redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com.

*Source: Numerator, Shopper Metrics, Numerator L52 W/E 12/29/24