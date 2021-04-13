Summer’s Stadium Food Mashup: Welcoming to the Lineup, the Ball Park Fully Loaded Nacho Cheese Frank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The weather is warming, sounds of the ballpark are back in swing, and there’s a new frank on the team. Introducing the new Ball Park® Fully Loaded Nacho Cheese Franks, a summer flavor mashup in one delicious frank that fans can enjoy at home.

A recent survey found hot dogs are the most-loved foods at stadiums and arenas, with nearly half of American adults indicating that hot dogs are among their favorite foods to eat when visiting a large sports or event space. The next-most popular foods at stadiums and arenas include nachos and popcorn.1

With the new Fully Loaded Nacho Cheese Franks, now you don’t have to choose between your favorites. Available starting this month, the indulgent, savory franks are made with real cheddar cheese and a unique seasoning blend with jalapeno, onion, garlic, paprika and lime, offering ballpark stadium flavor favorites in a convenient and fully cooked solution. The franks have 7 grams of protein per serving and grill up in just 6 -10 minutes or heat up in seconds in the microwave.

“We’re excited to bring together two iconic summer flavors in one mouthwatering bite with our Fully Loaded Nacho Cheese Franks,” said Amy Margolin, senior associate brand manager, Ball Park brand. “Our brand is all about helping people celebrate the summer with bold flavors whether fans are at home watching a game or are grilling outdoors.”

For more information on Ball Park® brand, its lineup of products and where to purchase, visit: www.ballparkbrand.com.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Today, Ball Park brand offers a variety of hot dogs such as Prime beef, Angus beef, beef, meat and turkey franks. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues. For more information, visit ballparkbrand.com or on social Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

1Research fielded via an online survey conducted by Prodege, a leading market research panel, between 3/12/21 and 3/16/21 among a nationally representative US sample of 1,000 Adults age 18+. Top three responses included: Hot dogs (49%); Nachos (43%); Popcorn (42%).