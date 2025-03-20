Sunbird Poultry Launches Premium Line of All-Natural Chicken

Humanely-Raised Poultry Line is Raising the Standard without Raising the Price

Sunbird Poultry is proud to announce the launch of its premium all-natural young chicken line, designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, humanely raised poultry products. As consumers increasingly seek food that’s better for the planet without compromising taste or nutrition, Sunbird Poultry sets a new standard in the industry.

With farms based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sunbird Poultry is dedicated to providing exceptional chicken by adhering to the highest standards of animal welfare and product quality. Chickens are slow-grown and the company takes pride in raising all birds without the use of antibiotics, feeding them a non-GMO, 100% vegetarian diet.

Sunbird Poultry’s breed-specific approach focuses on Hubbard Ross and Cornish Cross chickens, renowned for their superior taste and texture. By maintaining a single-farm operation, the company guarantees that each chicken is humanely raised in a traditional environment, resulting in a product that stands out in both quality and flavor. Later, chickens are air-chilled at peak freshness, ensuring a rich, developed flavor without any retained water.

Sunbird Poultry offers a diverse range of products to cater to various culinary needs, including:

Whole Young Chicken (3.5-4 lbs.)

Whole Young Chicken with Head and Feet

Boneless Chicken Breast

Single Lobe Chicken Breast

Airline Chicken Breast

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs

Bone-In, Skin-On Chicken Thighs

Chicken Leg Quarters

Chicken Drumsticks

Whole and Split Chicken Wings

Chicken Tenderloins

Chicken Livers

Sunbird Poultry products are available for wholesale purchase at www.sunbirdpoultry.com. Retail purchases can be made in person or online at South Florida retailer Meat n Bonewith additional retail outlets coming soon.

