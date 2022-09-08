Sunset Farm Foods Inc., Recalls Sausage Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Sunset Farm Foods Inc., a Valdosta, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked chicken and pork smoked sausage items were produced on June 30, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage” with a sell by date of 10-28-22.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P 9185” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Russell Harris, Quality Assurance Manager of Sunset Farm Foods Inc., at 229-242-2952 or by email at R.Harris@sunsetfarmfoods.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Carroll, Owner/President of Sunset Farm Foods Inc., at 229-242-2952 or by email at T.Carroll@sunsetfarmfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.