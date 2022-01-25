SuperMeat Hosts Industry-First Blind Tasting of Cultivated vs. Traditionally-Grown Chicken, Finds Them Indistinguishable

SuperMeat Meat & Poultry January 25, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel — SuperMeat, a food-tech company that develops industry-leading cultivated meat products, today announced the results of the first-ever blind tasting of cultivated chicken compared to traditional, conventionally-produced chicken. The tasting found the two to be indistinguishable – an industry milestone that marks a significant shift for food technology.

At SuperMeat’s Tel Aviv restaurant The Chicken, the world’s first dining venue to serve cultivated meat meals and site of the SuperMeat production plant, leading culinary figures including MasterChef judge Michal Ansky gathered to judge the side-by-side tasting. Each participant received ground cultivated and traditional chicken – without any seasoning, processing or flavor overlay – and were split in their responses, finding it very challenging to pick which chicken was which – showcasing how similar the samples were in taste, texture and substance.

Michal Ansky, the MasterChef judge who was surprised when the cultivated chicken was ultimately revealed, having guessed the opposite, was reported saying, “I’m extremely happy I was wrong, for one of the first times in my life. This kind of breakthrough has been a long time coming. As someone who loves chicken and incorporates it into family meals regularly, it’s inspiring to see a more sustainable future can be achieved via cultivated meat.”

SuperMeat believes that transparency should lead the food industry’s journey to a more just and sustainable system. To help fulfill this goal, it was the first company to open its pilot production plant to the world, providing an unfiltered end-to-end view of its manufacturing, from the plant floor to the open kitchen serving cultivated meat dishes. Hosting the world’s first blind tasting of cultivated meat was another important step in this mission, providing a professional, third-party assessment of 100% cultivated meat compared to its traditional counterpart.

“Now that we’ve shown that cultivated meat and traditional meat can be indistinguishable, the potential impact on how companies develop and produce meat products today, and consequently potential impact on our planet, is monumental,” said Ido Savir, SuperMeat CEO.

For more information on the company, visit www.SuperMeat.com.

About SuperMeat:
SuperMeat, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a food-tech company working to supply the world with high-quality meat grown directly from animal cells. Our products offer a delicious meat experience and a high-quality nutritional profile, while being manufactured in a sustainable, slaughter-free way.

SuperMeat’s proprietary cultivated meat platform allows food companies to be at the forefront of the emerging cultivated meat industry and manufacture a wide range of products containing cultivated meat inside. SuperMeat is the first B2B company to address the entire category of poultry meat from fat to muscle, providing a complete solution to cultivated meat production. The company has been showcasing the versatility of its meat platform in various events at its pilot production plant, The Chicken, the world’s first farm-to-fork facility for local meat production, and is planning to host additional events in the near future.

Related Articles

Dairy

CULT Food Science Announces Vision to Accelerate Adoption of Clean Meat and Dairy Globally

CULT Food Science Corp. Dairy, Meat & Poultry October 5, 2021

CULT Food Science Corp., an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis, is pleased to provide its vision for accelerating the adoption of cultivated meat and dairy globally. Cultivated meat – increasingly referred to as clean meat – is genuine animal protein that is produced by harvesting cells directly in a controlled laboratory environment, thereby eliminating the need to breed, raise and slaughter animals for food.

Meat & Poultry

Aleph Farms and WACKER Develop Open Supply Chain Solution for Proteins Used in Large-Scale Production of Cultivated Meat

Aleph Farms Meat & Poultry December 22, 2021

These proteins, central to promoting and supporting cell growth, are not widely available in the market today and represent one of the most prohibitive expenses in scaling up cultivated meat. The agreement between WACKER and Aleph Farms is non-exclusive, meaning any cultivated meat company will be able to obtain these same affordable proteins, without using fetal bovine serum (FBS) or animal-derived ingredients.

Meat & Poultry

Mission Barns Partners With Silva Sausage Co., Completes First-Ever Scaled-Up Manufacturing Run of a Product Containing Cultivated Meat

Mission Barns Meat & Poultry October 20, 2021

Mission Barns, a leader in cultivated fat, completed the first-ever scaled-up manufacturing run of a product containing cultivated meat with its Mission Chorizo Sausage. This Chorizo is a delicious blend of Mission Fat™ and plant-protein that together deliver all the succulence, sizzle and satisfaction you’d expect from a sausage but without the downsides common to conventional animal protein.