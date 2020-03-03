Sweet Earth Announces Thirteen New Innovations

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Sweet Earth Foods, an award-winning and rapidly growing plant-based foods innovator, is today announcing thirteen new plant-based products, coinciding with this year’s Natural Products Expo West show (March 3 – 7, 2020). As a strong supporter of the natural foods industry since 2012, Sweet Earth continues to demonstrate their commitment to modernizing vegan and vegetarian foods with the release of the new products that will be in stores spring/summer 2020. New products include:

Plant-Based Deli Slices: The latest innovation from Sweet Earth is a line of flavor-forward, plant-based deli slices that satisfy consumers with the texture, color and taste of traditional deli meats. They will be conveniently merchandised in the same place you would find mainstay deli meat products. Flavors include Oven Roasted Turkey , Black Forest Ham and Italian Style Pepperoni deli slices, all deliciously seasoned, with protein (15 – 17g) and with no cholesterol.

The latest innovation from Sweet Earth is a line of flavor-forward, plant-based deli slices that satisfy consumers with the texture, color and taste of traditional deli meats. They will be conveniently merchandised in the same place you would find mainstay deli meat products. Flavors include , and deli slices, all deliciously seasoned, with protein (15 – 17g) and with no cholesterol. Sausages: Sweet Earth is revealing three new flavors of plant-based sausages including Green Chile Chedd’r (made with vegan cheese that tastes like cheddar, habanero peppers and cilantro), Ginger Scallion (made with a blend of savory richness of shitake mushrooms, garlic and carrots) and Chik’n Apple (sweet yet savory with apples & spices). These links use pea protein to create the flavor experience and texture of traditional pork sausage, making them perfect for summer grilling or weeknight meal prep. They are non-GMO, cruelty-free, and have no cholesterol and no antibiotics.

Sweet Earth is revealing three new flavors of plant-based sausages including (made with vegan cheese that tastes like cheddar, habanero peppers and cilantro), (made with a blend of savory richness of shitake mushrooms, garlic and carrots) and (sweet yet savory with apples & spices). These links use pea protein to create the flavor experience and texture of traditional pork sausage, making them perfect for summer grilling or weeknight meal prep. They are non-GMO, cruelty-free, and have no cholesterol and no antibiotics. Jerkies: Sweet Earth’s plant-based jerkies are made with seitan and deliver over-the-top taste with globally inspired flavors and spices for the ideal plant-based snacking experience on-the-go. The new jerkies will come in three varieties that will pack a big punch of flavor while being cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotic free. Each of the flavors – Sweet Korean BBQ, Zesty Pizza and Spicy Kung Pao – contain 10-11g of protein per serving and offer a tasty, savory new way to snack on the go.

Sweet Earth’s plant-based jerkies are made with seitan and deliver over-the-top taste with globally inspired flavors and spices for the ideal plant-based snacking experience on-the-go. The new jerkies will come in three varieties that will pack a big punch of flavor while being cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotic free. Each of the flavors – and – contain 10-11g of protein per serving and offer a tasty, savory new way to snack on the go. Entrée Bowls: The newest artisan entrée bowls from Sweet Earth combine globally inspired flavors with the brand’s newest plant-based proteins, including Mindful Chik’n and Awesome Grounds. The Kung Pao Chik’n and Chik’n Fajita bowls incorporate Sweet Earth’s recently launched plant-based Mindful Chik’n with a variety of veggies and savory sauces. Mongolian Beefless and Pasta Puttanesca bowls incorporate optimized plant-based Awesome Grounds with fresh flavors and spices. All new offerings contain 14-15g of protein and 5g of fiber each.

“This year is all about providing consumers a wide variety of convenient, flavor-forward and plant-based options from morning to night so they can eat well throughout the day without compromising on taste,” said Ryan Riddle, Senior Product Development Specialist – Vegetarian Meal Solutions at Nestlé. “Sweet Earth is focused on continuously innovating vegetarian foods that are delicious above everything else – from sausages you can grill, to deli slices you can create a sensationally drool-worthy sandwich with – our end goal is for people to savor the experience of eating plant-based.”

To find Sweet Earth products near you, visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/find-us-and-offers-offers.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably minded products. As a leader in the Modern Food Movement, their on-trend products feature global flavors and plant-based proteins like seitan (wheat-based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans, and span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats®. Founded by husband and wife Brian and Kelly Swette, the company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods.