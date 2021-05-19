Sweet Earth Foods Launches New Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs in Time for Summer Grilling Season

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Today, plant-based foods innovator Sweet Earth Foods is announcing the release of their first ever Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs and the reformulation of the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0 just in time for the kick off of grilling season.

The new Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs are available now at select Ahold grocery stores in the U.S., including FreshDirect, with greater availability at Kroger stores in August. The new Awesome Burger 2.0 will be available nationally this summer at Target, Whole Foods, H-E-B, Sprouts, Amazon Fresh, and more:

Sweet Earth® Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs: Delivering on the juicy taste of a classic ballpark-style frank, Sweet Earth Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs are 23% bigger than top competitors’ products and have a satisfying snap. Made using a pea and potato protein base, they deliver an authentic hot dog experience and grill beautifully or sizzle satisfyingly in a skillet, making them the perfect flavorful vegan and sustainable swap for the summer.

Delivering on the juicy taste of a classic ballpark-style frank, Sweet Earth Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs are 23% bigger than top competitors’ products and have a satisfying snap. Made using a pea and potato protein base, they deliver an authentic hot dog experience and grill beautifully or sizzle satisfyingly in a skillet, making them the perfect flavorful vegan and sustainable swap for the summer. Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0: Even better than before, the updated Sweet Earth Awesome Burger 2.0 will be the first plant-based burger on the market using a mix of hemp and protein from fava beans in addition to pea protein as its base. The use of these proteins allows Sweet Earth to deliver a beefier texture and more authentic burger experience, all while now being Non-GMO Project verified.

“Our relentless approach to innovation allows us to offer consumers tasty, nutrient-diverse protein options they can feel good about incorporating into their diets,” said Sara Wheeler, Sweet Earth Foods general manager. “With more people eager to try delicious plant-based options, we’re excited to bring an even greater variety of favorites to consumers’ backyards and kitchens this summer.”

The number one and two requests for plant-based substitutes from consumers are burgers and hot dogsi, and interest in protein claims continues to rise, even as meat consumption declines. As plant-based goes mainstream and product demand continues to increase, research shows that 60% of consumers agree their eating habits are increasingly shifting to plant-based foodsii. With Americans now opting to get outside and celebrate time together with family and friends across the country, these new offerings from Sweet Earth Foods provide no compromise, delicious options for everyone this grilling season.

The release of the updated Awesome Burger 2.0 offers consumers a look into the reformulation process at Sweet Earth Foods.

“The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger saw incredible success at its launch in 2019, but at Sweet Earth Foods we’re constantly asking ourselves and our customers how we can make our plant-based proteins tastier, more craveable and more like traditional animal-based proteins” said Ryan Riddle, senior product development specialist with Nestlé and Sweet Earth. “Over the last year we have continued our product development, listened to consumer feedback, and made the Awesome Burger 2.0 even juicier with a beefier flavor and meatier texture.”

Sweet Earth® Vegan Jumbo Hot Dogs have a suggested retail price of $6.99; the Awesome Burger has a suggested retail price of $5.99. To find Sweet Earth products at a store near you, visit https://www.sweetearthfoods.com/find-us-and-offers-offers.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth is an award-winning, innovative plant-based food company that makes more than 75 culinary-driven, sustainably-minded products. The company has won over flexitarian flavor-seekers and health-conscious consumers alike with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods, from its Awesome Burgers, Mindful Chik’n™ and complete entrees, to breakfast items and snacks. Sweet Earth encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn’t an option with plant-based food; every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team and is globally inspired for exceptional cravability, nutritional diversity and bold flavors from across the world. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods.

i Mintel – Simmons Research, Fall 2018

ii Self Inc; The Beet & One Poll / Eat Just, Sept 2020