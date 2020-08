Taiwan will ease restrictions on US beef and pork imports, President Tsai Ing-wen announced Friday, in an effort to help pave the way for a bilateral trade pact.

The ban on certain American beef and pork imports has been one of the main obstacles to a trade deal between the two allies.

“This (decision) is based on our country’s economic interests and the overall strategic development goals,” Tsai said at a press conference.

