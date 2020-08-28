Taste of Inspirations Black Angus Beef Line Launches Exclusively at Stop & Shop Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop today announced the launch of a new offering, Taste of Inspirations® Black Angus beef. A co-branded, exclusive partnership with the 1855® brand, the line of Black Angus beef is now available in the meat department at all Stop & Shop locations or for pickup and delivery at www.StopandShop.com. Customers can take home the same USDA choice Angus beef that is served at white tablecloth restaurants across New England in cuts like ribeye, strip steaks, tenderloins and top sirloin.

“We are excited to offer a superior line of Black Angus beef that represents top quality at a great value for our customers,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “With more than a dozen options in-store, this new offering will add a fine-tasting choice to small gatherings for the Labor Day holiday or any meals at home.”

1855 carefully chooses family ranches that have a passion for raising high-quality Angus cattle, and its cattle are required to meet 10 strict program criteria to become USDA certified. In addition, only one in eight cattle qualifies and becomes USDA Certified as the 1855 brand. Sourced from the grain-rich areas of the northern plains region, all cuts of Taste of Inspirations® Black Angus beef are abundantly marbled for a rich, juicy flavor and uncompromising tenderness and are processed in only two U.S. facilities with uniform standards and procedures.

Located at all Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, the Taste of Inspirations® Black Angus beef assortment includes an array of tender steaks and roasts as well a variety of ground beef and patty options. Stop & Shop is also making it easy to cook this restaurant-quality beef at home with plenty of simple recipes to get customers inspired like Grilled Ribeye with Chimichurri Sauce and Grilled Steak with Corn Salsa .

Stop & Shop’s Taste of Inspirations line features deli meats, sauces, marinades, appetizers, frozen treats and more and makes it easier for customers to provide their families with flavorful options handcrafted from high quality ingredients.

For more information about the Taste of Inspirations Black Angus beef line, visit www.stopandshop.com.

