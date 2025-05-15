‘Taste What Pork Can Do.’ Reintroduces Pork as the Everyday Flavor Fix Younger Generations Crave

The National Pork Board will unveil an all-new brand campaign on May 6, including a pop-up pork dining experience hosted by chef and cooking content creator Joshua Weissman



NEW YORK — Pork is reintroducing itself for the first time since 2011. The National Pork Board has launched a bold new U.S. brand campaign: Taste What Pork Can Do.™ This fully integrated, data-driven digital campaign delivers an unapologetic message: pork is no longer the “other” anything. It stands proudly on its own – rich in flavor, rooted in culture, and exactly the kind of bold taste younger consumers crave.

“We are reclaiming pork’s rightful place as an everyday flavor fix, on a plate or in a bowl, and throughout the week,” said José de Jesús, assistant vice president of consumer marketing at the National Pork Board. “Taste What Pork Can Do.™ is about connecting with the modern consumer where they are today: craving authentic flavors, eager to discover something new with every meal, and exploring ingredients and cuisines that reflect who they are and how they want to eat.”

Taste is a critical factor in Millennials’ and Gen Z consumers’ meal choices. They are adventurous and culturally curious and pursue flavor, versatility, balanced nutrition and convenience.[1]

“Flavorful cuts, from bacon and pepperoni to ham and pulled pork barbecue, are already beloved by millions,” de Jesús said. “Pork will prove all the ways it opens the floodgates of flavor and inspire a new generation to find flavorful moments in their everyday life, in every meal occasion.”

To kick off the campaign, the National Pork Board has partnered with chef, culinary influencer and New York Times bestselling cookbook author Joshua Weissman for a one-of-a-kind dining experience showcasing the incredible flavors, diverse cuisines and culinary impact of pork. Weissman will host NEW PORK CITY, an exclusive one-day dining tour in Manhattan on May 6, with invited fans and media.

“Pork is the cornerstone of cuisines around the world because it’s the ultimate culinary chameleon — flavorful, bold and endlessly adaptable,” Weissman said. “I’m thrilled to be hosting NEW PORK CITY to celebrate the tradition and innovation of pork, especially within NYC’s diverse neighborhoods that highlight all of pork’s possibilities.”

During the NEW PORK CITY tour, guests will enjoy a six-course, pork-only tasting menu curated by Weissman from his own favorite pork recipes, aligned with iconic landmarks and pork-related history along the tour route, creating a truly immersive multi-sensory experience.

“Joshua’s passion and knowledge about pork’s flavor and versatility, paired with the innovation of New York City, will undoubtedly showcase the impact pork has had on cuisines around the globe,” de Jesús said. “We hope guests on the NEW PORK CITY tour walk away with a new appreciation for all the ways pork can be enjoyed.”

Taste What Pork Can Do.™ is more than a campaign. It’s a bold step forward, redefining how pork fits into the modern meal. As taste and flavor, versatility, convenience and balanced nutrition take center stage, pork is ready to lead a new era of food culture, encouraging younger generations to discover and enjoy all that pork has to offer.

