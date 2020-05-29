Taylor Corp. Sells Majority of Pork Plant to Canadian Producer

Taylor Corp. is selling a majority stake in Prime Pork LLC to Manitoba-based pork producer HyLife.

HyLife is purchasing a 75% equity interest in the Windom, Minn-based facility that processes approximately 1.2 million hogs annually, HyLife announced Tuesday.

“I have been really pleased with the start-up of Prime Pork in Windom,” said Glen Taylor, Chairman and CEO of North Mankato-based Taylor Corp., in a statement. “I am confident this partnership will be great for the community, employees and area producers. Prime Pork’s location in southern Minnesota provides an abundance of resources, securing hog supply and the other raw materials required to operate a processing facility efficiently.”

