Taylor’s Sausage, Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Landjaeger Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON — Taylor’s Sausage, Inc., a Cave Junction, Ore., establishment, is recalling approximately 74 pounds of ready-to-eat Landjaeger sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The shelf-stable, ready-to-eat Landjaeger sausages were produced on Dec. 8, 2023, and packaged on Dec. 19, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

14.4 oz. vacuum-packed packages containing 12 pieces of “TAYLOR’S Sausage Hot LANDJAEGER” with lot code “23342-2” and use-by date “12 8 25” represented on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6172” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Oregon.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities when FSIS personnel observed that soy, a known allergen, was being used as an ingredient and was not declared on the finished product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Terry Taylor, Vice President, Taylor Sausage, Inc., at 541-592-4185 or taylorsausage@frontiernet.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.