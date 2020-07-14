Terry Black’s Barbecue Moves Into Grocery Stores in Dallas

Terry Black’s Barbecue is selling its smoked meats at five Tom Thumb grocery stores in Dallas.

Terry Black’s is a restaurant from a famous barbecue family from Lockhart — the family that opened Black’s Barbecue in Texas in 1932. In 2014, after a family disagreement, some of the family members split off and opened Terry Black’s in Austin. The restaurant expanded to Deep Ellum in late 2019, to much fanfare.

Co-owner Mark Black says they made the quick shift to sell food in grocery stores because the coronavirus kept families away from restaurants. “During this time, we’ve pivoted our business model in more ways than one, and this partnership with Tom Thumb in Dallas has allowed us to provide Dallasites with another offering,” Black says in a statement. Meat landed in stores June 1.

