Texas A&M University Wins 76th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest

Seven universities recently participated in the 76th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, held at Mississippi State University (MSU). Texas A&M University (TAMU) won the high team overall category, and the University of Arkansas (U of A) took second place. Additionally, Reagan Barnett from TAMU won the high individual overall category, with Andy Cornell from U of A finishing second.

The program also recognized Dennis Mason, U of A, a long-time poultry judging contest coach for nearly 50 years, on his upcoming retirement.

“Congratulations to the high team overall and high individual overall category winners, and to all of the teams that participated. After a long-standing contest at Louisiana State University, MSU hosted its first USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, and it was a great turnout. We thank MSU for stepping up to support the continuation of the program. We also thank Mr. Mason for his continued support and all his years of service,” said USPOULTRY Foundation Executive Director Barbara Jenkins.

The contest is part of the USPOULTRY Foundation’s comprehensive student outreach program, established to enhance young people’s interest in the poultry industry and encourage student enrollment in poultry science and related studies.

In addition to the Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, the USPOULTRY Foundation sponsors the annual College Student Career Program, International Student Program and National FFA Career Development Events at the International Poultry Expo (IPE), as well as co-sponsors the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair during IPE, part of the International Production & Processing Expo. Other youth outreach sponsorship includes the National FFA Convention, National 4-H poultry and egg activities, and high school, technical school and elementary school outreach programs. The Foundation also funds student recruiting efforts at colleges and universities from coast to coast.

About USPOULTRY

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) is the All Feather Association progressively serving its poultry and egg members through research, education, communications and technical services.Founded in 1947, USPOULTRY is based in Tucker, Georgia.

About USPOULTRY Foundation

The USPOULTRY Foundation’s mission is to support the recruitment and training of the brightest students, seek and fund scientific research, foster student scientists and promote careers in the poultry and egg industry.