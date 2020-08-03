The Alliance for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Innovation Expands, Adds Two New Member Companies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation) announced the addition of two new member companies, Artemys Foods and New Age Meats. Founded in August 2019 by BlueNalu, Finless Foods, Fork & Goode, JUST, and Memphis Meats, AMPS Innovation is a coalition of cell-based/cultured meat, poultry, and seafood companies focused on educating consumers and stakeholders about their new industry and advocating for a clear path to market for their products.

For nearly a year, AMPS Innovation has coordinated efforts to engage key policymakers and stakeholders to educate them on their products, and worked with Congress, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration as they continue to build out a regulatory framework for cell-based/cultured meat, poultry and seafood. With the addition of Artemys Foods and New Age Meats, AMPS Innovation will continue these efforts and stand as a unified voice for the industry, aiming to create a regulatory environment for the industry that will support continued innovation for years to come.

“Artemys Foods is thrilled to be joining the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation and we look forward collaborating with fellow members of our industry, with policy makers, and with other members of the food and agriculture sector as we work towards an open and science-based path to market for our products,” said Joshua March, Co-Founder and CEO of Artemys Foods.

“This is a transformative period for food and agriculture, and our industry is poised to play a major role in delivering on many of the qualities that today’s consumers demand,” added Jessica Krieger, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Artemys Foods.

“At New Age Meats, we recognize the value of coming together as a growing industry to advocate for our products, raise awareness of the work we are doing, and ultimately bring our products to dinner tables,” said Brian Spears, CEO, New Age Meats. “The Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation has helped to lay important groundwork, and we are excited to be a part of this ongoing effort.”

All seven member companies, and other companies in this new and emerging industry, are currently in the research and development phase but expect to make products available in the coming years, through appropriate regulatory pathways. AMPS Innovation member companies are committed to being a central, unified resource for consumers, stakeholders and policymakers as their industry advances. Building on progress over the past year, AMPS Innovation will continue to serve as the voice of the industry as it establishes itself as a safe, sustainable complement to the traditional meat, poultry and seafood markets.

About the Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation

The Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation is working to advance new methods of producing real, high-quality, safe meat, poultry and seafood products directly from cells, which, in partnership with the broader agricultural community, will help meet the demands of feeding a growing global population. AMPS Innovation advocates for our industry through sharing our collective expertise, providing insight into our innovation, and committing to safety and transparency with all stakeholders, including industry partners, policymakers, advocates and consumers. To learn more about the Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation, visit www.ampsinnovation.org.