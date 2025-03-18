The American Angus Association Hires Tyler Murray as Angus Regional Manager for Great Lake States

The American Angus Association® hired Tyler Murray in March to fill the role of regional manager for the Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin area. Murray will serve as an Association resource for producers in the region using registered Angus genetics.

“The people. That’s what makes the breed so great,” said Murray reflecting on why he was eager to be a part of the Association’s staff. “I’ve never had a bad day working with the people in this breed.”

The Iowa native grew up showing Angus cattle and maintains a registered Angus herd with his family in Buffalo Center, Iowa. Murray was a member of the National Junior Angus Association and participated in the program’s national show and leadership programs. In 2022, he exhibited the Grand Champion FFA and Open Angus Bull at the Iowa State Fair. These experiences, along with his time as the Association’s 2024 fall regional manager intern, has prepared him for the role. Murray traveled with veteran regional managers during his internship; learning first-hand what it takes to serve all types of producers.

“I learned a lot about how to interact with members,” said Murray. “My favorite part of the internship was getting out to producers’ places and better understanding their operations; it was huge to have that opportunity.”

Murray began serving in the role part time on March 14 under the guidance of Casey Jentz, who served as regional manager for the area for 10 years before being promoted to chief operating officer of the Association earlier this spring. Murray is finishing his degree in animal science at Iowa State University, where he is a member of the Block and Bridle Club and Collegiate Cattlemen’s organization. Following graduation in May, he will transition into the role full time.

“Tyler’s enthusiasm for the Angus breed is contagious. He is very passionate about the cattle business and is eager to become more involved,” said Levi Landers, director of member and field services for the Association. “We saw tremendous professional growth from Tyler during his internship and are fortunate to now have him join our team.”

The Association has 13 regional managers who serve across the United States as full-time staff members of the Association. They work with cattle breeders in their designated regions to promote Angus cattle, help commercial cattlemen utilize Angus programs and assist breeders who want to get started in the Angus business.

Regional managers also work with breeders to ensure their advertising needs are being met through the Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin. They can often be found working at Angus sales and shows, representing the Association at livestock conventions and serving as a liaison between the organization, its membership, users of Angus genetics, industry partners and academia. To view the full list of regional managers serving Angus producers, visit angus.org/about/regional-managers.

ANGUS MEANS BUSINESS. The American Angus Association® is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 21,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.