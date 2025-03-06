The Beef Initiative Applauds South Dakota Legislature’s Unanimous Passage HB 1118, Blocking Public Funding for Lab-Grown Meat

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota legislature has passed HB 1118 with unanimous support, prohibiting the use of public tax dollars for researching or purchasing lab-cultivated “meat” products. The bill comes in response to the Biden administration’s reauthorization of an Obama-era Department of Defense school lunch procurement program, which prioritizes USDA-designated “Climate-Smart” foods, including lab-grown chicken.

Representative Jana Hunt (R-Dupree, SD), the bill’s prime sponsor, expressed gratitude for the legislature’s support. “I’m grateful for the unanimous backing from my colleagues in both the House and Senate. As elected officials, it is our duty to serve the people of South Dakota and ensure responsible stewardship of their hard-earned tax dollars,” said Hunt. “I also want to thank Breeauna Sagdal and the Beef Initiative for coordinating expert testimony and bringing this issue to our attention.”

Breeauna Sagdal, Senior Writer and Research Fellow for the Beef Initiative, commended the legislature’s decision. “I’m pleased that our lawmakers worked together to pass responsible policy that addresses key concerns while respecting the free market,” said Sagdal. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with South Dakota lawmakers, as well as our new federal partners through the MAHA coalition.”

