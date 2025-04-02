The Canadian Meat Council is Bringing the Protein PACT to Canada

Ottawa, ON & Washington, D.C. – The Canadian Meat Council (CMC) is pleased to launch the Protein PACT sustainability framework for the Canadian meat processing sector. This significant initiative aims to enhance sustainability practices across the industry, aligning with global standards while addressing critical issues.

The Protein PACT, developed by the U.S. based Meat Institute, is a partnership uniting stakeholders across the animal protein industry to accelerate progress toward global sustainable development goals, focusing on people, animals, communities, and the environment.

By bringing the Protein PACT to Canada, CMC members will be able to collaboratively and pre- competitively advance the sustainability of the animal processing sector. By adapting this framework for Canada, the CMC is empowering Canadian meat processors to collaborate on shared sustainability goals and work together to improve North American-wide practices.

“Canada’s red meat processing sector have sophisticated science-based practices and outcomes across their establishments and systems in place,” says CMC President & CEO Chris White “this initiative will provide a vehicle to broadly communicate these initiatives and demonstrate our leadership to key stakeholders.”

“By uniting industry stakeholders under a common framework, the Protein PACT will ensure that Canada’s meat processors can continuously improve their operations to achieve the highest standards of sustainability, transparency, and accountability,” adds Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts.

Through initiatives like the Protein PACT, the North American meat processing industry is poised to make even greater strides in advancing sustainability and meeting the challenges of the future.

For more information on the Protein PACT and how to get involved, visit www.TheProteinPACT.org .

About the Canadian Meat Council

The Canadian Meat Council (CMC) is the national voice of the Canadian meat processing industry, representing members who produce beef, pork, and other meat products for Canadian and global markets. The CMC is committed to advancing the interests of its members through advocacy, education, and the promotion of best practices across the industry. Learn more by visiting, cmc-cvc.com.

About the Meat Institute

The Meat Institute represents the full community of people and companies who make the majority of meat American families rely on every day. The Meat Institute’s hands-on regulatory and technical expertise, proactive advocacy, unique convening power, collaboration within and beyond animal agriculture, and sector-leading continuous improvement initiatives drive relationships and resources that ensure meat continues to be a vital, trusted pillar of healthy diets and thriving communities for generations to come. To learn more, visit: MeatInstitute.org.

About the Protein PACT

The Protein PACT unites partners across animal protein to accelerate the entire sector’s progress toward global sustainable development goals for healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment. Protein PACT partners are establishing transparent baselines and benchmarks, setting ambitious targets for continuous improvement, collecting data to verify and transparently report on progress, and launching comprehensive communications about animal protein’s unique place in healthy diets and sustainable food systems. To learn more, visit www.TheProteinPACT.org