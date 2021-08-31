The Great New York State Fair Recognizes New York’s Beef Farmers on Beef Day

The Great New York State Fair will celebrate the beef industry in New York State and fairgoers are encouraged to join in on the special activities planned for Beef Day, Tuesday, August 31. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to take part in fun, educational activities throughout the day and interact with producers of New York’s high-quality beef and to learn more about this important industry for New York agriculture.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Beef Day at the New York State Fair gives fairgoers the opportunity to learn more about the beef industry, which is critical to New York agriculture, generating nearly $345 million in annual sales in the State. There’s no better place than the Fair to meet some of our beef producers, see the animals, and find out more about how our farmers care for their cattle. Beef Day is a fun and educational experience for the whole family.”

Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We invite fairgoers to join New York State’s top-notch beef producers in the Beef Barn, where they can learn about this important segment of our State’s agriculture industry, and check out the Supreme Show competition.”

The New York Beef Producers Association (NYBPA) will be on hand throughout the day at the Beef Barn, providing educational materials to consumers, such as recipe brochures, cooking ideas, meat cut charts, and coloring books for kids. The NYBPA will also feature a Spin the Wheel game with a chance to win prizes. In addition, the beef cattle barn will feature consumer friendly signs and displays to educate fairgoers and there will be opportunities to meet and visit with the state’s beef producers.

At 3pm on Beef Day, the NYBPA will hold the Supreme Show, where the supreme female cattle winners from New York’s county fairs and shows compete. The competition is sponsored by Purina Animal Nutrition. The Supreme Cow Calf and Supreme Heifer each get a $1,000 cash award, a trophy, and the honor of being 2021’s NYS Supreme Beef Female.

Amanda Dackowsky, NYBPA Executive Secretary, said, “The NYBPA welcomes fairgoers of all ages to come to the beef barn and be a part of the fun here at the Fair on Beef Day. Tuesday we celebrate our favorite thing – BEEF!”

About New York’s Beef Industry

New York State is home to approximately 12,800 cattle farms with nearly 1.48 million cattle that supply nutritious, wholesome beef to consumers, and these farms contribute to New York State’s economy by generating nearly $345 million in annual sales.

About the Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair.

The Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and is a key piece of the CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. Fair attendance is up more than 46% since the beginning of more than $120 million in investments, with 1.33 million people attending the Fair in 2019. The 2021 Fair runs from August 20 to September 6.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Find the Great New York State Fair on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and enjoy photos from the Fair on Flickr. Also, New Yorkers are invited to send their ideas for the Great New York State Fair to statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.