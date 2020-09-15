The Makers of Hormel Pepperoni Attempt to Make History With World’s Largest Virtual Pizza Party

AUSTIN, Minn. — Grab a slice of your favorite pie and help make history as the makers of Hormel® Pepperoni, America’s No. 1 pepperoni brand*, attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most users in a pizza party video hangout on Friday, Sept. 18, from 7-8 p.m. ET.

The party, which will take place on Zoom, is a part Hormel Foods Spirit Week, a celebration of our front-line plant professionals, staff and heroes who have worked tirelessly to ensure a consistent food supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party will feature door prizes and special guests, including Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee, pizza expert Scott Wiener from Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City, an official adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, and more. The fun doesn’t stop there. After the pizza party wraps, participants can hop over to the Hormel Foods YouTube channel for a free, virtual concert starring NBC’s The Voice Runner-Up Chris Kroeze. To pre-register for the free event, visit www.largestpizzaparty.com.

For every participant that joins the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt, Hormel Foods will donate $10 (up to $10,000) to Slice Out Hunger’s Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative, designed to support frontline healthcare workers by coordinating large orders with independent pizzerias across the country.

“We’re combining two of our favorite things: our love of pizza and our love of community,” said Shane Ward, Hormel® Pepperoni brand manager. “And we’re excited that fellow pizza lovers will get to join the cause, too, as we support independent pizzerias and the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this pandemic to keep our communities safe.”

To be counted for the world record, all participants must engage during the video call by uploading a photo of their plate or pie of pizza during the video call. Participants can incorporate homemade pizza, frozen pizza or their favorite takeout.

For those opting for takeout, participants are encouraged to schedule their pizza delivery ahead of time via the Slice pizza delivery app – one of the founders of the Pizza vs. Pandemic initiative. You can download the Slice app at www.slicelife.com.

In addition to Hormel® Pepperoni, Hormel Foods also makes a number of other consumer and foodservice pizza toppings under its Columbus®, Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Fontanini®, Happy Little Plants®, Burke® and Swiss American Sausage Company® brands.

About Hormel Foods— Inspired People. Inspired Food.™Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

* Based on last 52 weeks of IRI data