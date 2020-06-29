The Makers of Lloyd’s Barbeque Partner With 2-Time World Barbeque Champions to Launch Hardwood Smoked Pulled Meats Made with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce

AUSTIN, Minn. — The makers of Lloyd’s® barbeque products, the No. 1 selling heat and serve barbeque in America, announced today its pecanwood smoked pulled pork and hardwood smoked chicken made with 2-time world barbeque sauce champion Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce.

Winner of the 2014 and 2016 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce is a perfect match for Lloyd’s® lightly seasoned hardwood smoked pulled meats. Recognized by USA Today as the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest,” the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is a four-day competition held in Memphis, Tenn., that draws nearly 250 teams competing from around the world.

“Barbeque is all about bringing families and friends together,” said Eric Jacobson, Lloyd’s® barbeque brand manager. “Our new hardwood smoked pulled meats made with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce are perfect for any backyard barbeque or hectic weeknight meal while bringing delicious and smoky competition-style authenticity to your plate.”

“The Lloyd’s® brand offers a meat that is moist, tender, flavorful and perfectly smoked and is arguably better than a lot of barbeque that I’ve eaten at restaurants,” said Matt Abdoo, partner of Pig Beach. “To pair our sauce with it is in incredible honor.”

“We are really excited and passionate about what’s in that package going out to consumers,” added Shane McBride, partner of Pig Beach. “How cool is it that people throughout the country can try our award-winning Pig Beach BBQ Sauce?”

Available in a 16-ounce easy-to-peel entrée tray, Lloyd’s® Pecanwood Smoked Pulled Pork and Hickory Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce (MSRP $5.99-7.99) can be found at select retailers nationwide.

For additional information on Lloyd’s® barbeque products, including, recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.lloydsbbq.com.



ACCOMPANYING VIDEO:

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Pig Beach

Partners Rob Shawger, Shane McBride and Matt Abdoo originally formulated the idea for Pig Beach when they met working on America’s highly competitive barbecue teams. The team recruited Jeff Michner to run the kitchen as Executive Chef in 2015 and, with the help of partners Gary M. Kravetz and Dennis Lu, have grown Pig Beach from a seasonal pop-up to a year-round exciting and ambitious BBQ restaurant in Brooklyn which has won numerous accolades in New York City and beyond. Today, Pig Beach offers a laid-back outdoor bar and eatery offering trays of pit-smoked BBQ, plus draft beer and cocktails, and is known for their experimentation with tried and true BBQ techniques while adding worldly influenced and forward-thinking cooking. For more information, visit www.pigbeachnyc.com.