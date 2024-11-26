The Makers of the JENNIE-O Brand Partner With NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to Donate Thousands of Turkeys This Thanksgiving

WILLMAR, Minn. – The makers of the JENNIE-O® turkey brand — a trusted brand for turkey products around the world — announced their collaboration with NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with whom they donated 15,000 whole frozen turkeys to Food Bank For New York City. In all, the JENNIE-O® brand team is donating more than 30,000 turkeys this holiday season.

During an integrated segment last night on “The Tonight Show,” the JENNIE-O® brand and the late-night talk show collaborated to create a memorable experience to celebrate giving and gratitude ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Nine semi-trucks containing JENNIE-O® turkeys were deployed from Minnesota to New York, where the turkeys were hand-delivered to Food Bank For New York City. As part of the in-show moment, the JENNIE-O® brand team donated 15,000 whole frozen turkeys to Food Bank For New York City, an organization driven by its mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good. Food Bank For New York City also received 1,000 HORMEL® CURE 81® Hams from Hormel Foods to help feed thousands of New York families this holiday season.

“The JENNIE-O® turkey brand team is thrilled to collaborate with NBCUniversal and ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to ensure that meals get to those in need during the holiday season,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president, Retail Marketing at Hormel Foods. “This special time of year is about giving to others and showing gratitude, and we have a long-standing tradition of working with organizations throughout the country to provide turkeys to those in need. We hope to make this Thanksgiving a momentous holiday for tens of thousands of families by helping them share a meal with the ones they love.”

“We could not be more grateful for this wonderful gift from our friends at the JENNIE-O® brand and ‘The Tonight Show,'” said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City. “At a time when 1.3 million New Yorkers are facing food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children, this tremendous donation of 15,000 turkeys will help thousands of our neighbors celebrate the holidays with the dignity they deserve. Together, we’re not only delivering fresh food to New Yorkers in need — we’re delivering hope for a joyful holiday season!”

In addition to the 15,000 turkeys given to Food Bank For New York City, the makers of the JENNIE-O® brand are donating an additional 15,000 turkeys over the remainder of the holiday season, many of which feed families in its home state of Minnesota. On Friday, Nov. 15, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, the JENNIE-O® brand team donated 2,000 turkeys during a donation event in the Twin Cities. The following day, Saturday, Nov. 16, another 3,500 turkeys were handed out during a drive-thru-style event — officially dubbed the Hometown Turkey Takeover — in Austin, Minnesota, the hometown of the brand’s parent company, Hormel Foods. Thousands of turkeys are also being gifted to local food banks and other philanthropic causes.

“We have a long history of giving back, and we’re proud of that,” said Kim Anderson, senior manager of the JENNIE-O® brand. “The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather together, and many times, those gatherings take place around food. We are always striving to do our part to make sure we’re providing plenty of nutritious JENNIE-O® turkey products for people in need and helping them enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.”

The JENNIE-O® brand team will once again take part in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® for the fifth year in a row with its beloved turkey float and musical entertainment from T-Pain — the GRAMMY award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon — who will perform a mash up of his iconic #1 hits.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit jennieo.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About the JENNIE-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders’ daughter Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN’S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

About The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

About Food Bank For New York City

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit www.foodbanknyc.org.