The Manly Man Company Launches Packs of Mini Beef Jerky Hearts

Laguna Hills, CA – The Manly Man Company® recently launched its next viral product in time for Valentine’s Day– Meathearts™, which are mini laser-etched beef jerky hearts, laser engraved with romantic slogans and several meat-themed play-on-words, such as: Beef Mine®, Meat Me, XOXO, Kiss Me, You + Me, and Love.

The Manly Man Company® channeled inspiration from candies traditionally given for Valentine’s Day and primarily marketed as gifts for women, but with a twist to be one of the few Valentine’s gifts intended for men. Carnivores can now enjoy these 1oz branded packs that include approximately 21 mini beef jerky hearts. Different themes of Meathearts™ are in the works for any occasion, Father’s Day which is Manly Man Co.’s second busiest holiday and also a collection for their non-manly brand that is to be re-launched in time for Mother’s Day.

After testing the market last Valentine’s, Meathearts™ were officially launched this year and the response was overwhelming after beginning to receive media coverage similar to their previous launches of Beef Jerky Flowers and Bacon Roses which received national coverage on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, CNN, and two dozen other national media outlets. Meathearts™ are trending towards the same viral direction this week when their Meathearts™ and Meat Cards™ will be featured live during the TODAY Show’s “Third Hour” segment at 9:00am on February 4th. This national morning show feature is set to be followed by an interview with Manly Man Co’s Co-Founders that will air later in the week on one of Southern California’s most watched news stations – KTLA News.

This veteran-owned company, located in Southern California, was inspired after a simple conversation between two of the owners, Greg Murray and his wife Jacquie, about how there aren’t any gifts for men equivalent to flowers for women. After that, the couple, along with another friend Ben Wynkoop, who joined them as a third Co-Founder, started The Manly Man Company®. Ever since, the company has been creating quirky and uniquely creative gifts for “him” for different occasions like birthdays and recipients such as co-workers, bosses, and corporate gifting to clients.

With an aim to create unique gifting ideas for men and create jobs in the USA, The Manly Man Company® has only been growing in business and operations. To ensure an experience that rivals the creative and unique additions to their collection of gifting ideas, Manly Man Co.® is heavily invested in infrastructure to provide in house: customer services, order fulfillment, and a certified kitchen.

