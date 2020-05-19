The Maschhoffs Welcome Vice President

Carlyle, IL — The Maschhoffs recently welcomed St. Louis native Gerry Daignault, Vice President Support Operations.

Daignault, born and raised in Ferguson, MO, graduated from University of Missouri St. Louis with a Bachelor Degree in Finance. Right out of college, Daignault began working for Purina as Director of Finance for the Eastern half of the U.S. After 15 years at Purina, he landed an opportunity as CFO for PM Ag Products Inc., an animal-nutrition business.

Daignault’s swine acumen visibly expanded from there as he transitioned into the genetic improvement sector. He worked for Newsham Hybrids for 5 years before becoming CFO of PIC. His experience doesn’t stop there; he was co-founder of Spectrum Agribusiness and spent the past five years as CEO of Double L Group, which specializes in ventilation and flooring for swine and poultry. “We are extremely excited Gerry joined the team. He brings a vast amount of experience, operational excellence and a passion for people” says The Maschhoffs CEO Bradley Wolter.

Daignault has been successful over the years because of his passion for team building. He is fascinated with getting the right people together, pulling the rope in the same direction. His greatest success is seeing people around him succeed.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect and admiration for The Maschhoffs,” Daignault says. “When you consider the business that Ken, Julie, Dave and Karen have built, it’s pretty amazing. I’m honored to be a part of this company.”

About The Maschhoffs® – Progressive Farming. Family Style.

The Maschhoffs, LLC is a hog production company headquartered in Carlyle, IL. The company has over 100 years of hog production experience, and is the largest family-owned hog producer network in North America, with nearly 215,000 sows and market hog production sites in 7 states. The company has approximately 1,200 employees who, along with more than 500 independent farm partners, focus on creating environmentally and economically sustainable hog production systems. Each year, the company raises enough hogs to provide pork to more than 16 million consumer households. Visit www.TheMaschhoffs.com for more information.