The National Poultry & Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) Annual Convention and Showcase Names Ted Mckinney as the 2025 Breakfast Keynote Speaker

St Marys, GA – The National Poultry & Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is pleased to announce that Ted McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), will be the keynote speaker at the industry breakfast during the 2025 NPFDA Annual Convention and Showcase.

The convention, NPFDA’s largest event of the year, will be held from January 27-30, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, coinciding with the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). McKinney brings a wealth of experience to the podium, having served as the first Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the USDA from 2017 to 2021. His extensive background includes roles at Dow AgroSciences and Elanco, as well as serving as Indiana’s Director of Agriculture.

“We are thrilled to have Ted McKinney share his insights with our attendees,” said Laurie Pate, President/CEO at Foodlinx, Inc., Chair of NPFDA. “His expertise in agricultural policy, trade, and industry leadership will provide valuable perspectives for our members.”

The 2025 NPFDA Annual Convention and Showcase promises a comprehensive experience for attendees, with an anticipated turnout of over 1,100 NPFDA members. This annual event for the protein and distribution industry offers a wealth of opportunities, including access to the IPPE Expo (with one pass included per valid, unique email address), evening receptions, and networking events. Attendees can take advantage of exclusive hospitality suites hosted by member companies and participate in the NPFDA Annual Protein Supplier Showcase, scheduled for Tuesday, January 28.

Throughout the event, participants will have ample chances to connect with clients, vendors, and partners during cocktail receptions and fellowship events. The Showcase will feature an array of products and services designed to benefit and enhance attendees’ businesses, making this convention an unmissable event for industry professionals.

About NPFDA: The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA), formerly known as the National Poultry and Food Distributors Association, is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia. Established in 1967, the association consists of 280 industry firms nationwide, including protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies, and marketers. NPFDA’s objective is to provide networking opportunities, foster growth and learning among members, and cultivate enduring business relationships. The association aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas among food distributors, processors, and allied industries. For more information, please visit www.npfda.org or contact (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NPFDA.