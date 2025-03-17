The New Primal Unveils Bold New Packaging and Name Refresh to ‘New Primal’

New Primal Meat & Poultry March 17, 2025

Charleston, SC – The New Primal, a leader in low sugar, high protein, and flavorful snacks, is excited to announce a brand refresh, unveiling a streamlined name—New Primal—and a fresh, modern packaging design. This evolution reflects the brand’s commitment to authenticity, transparency, and connection with its core consumers.

The new packaging features a refined aesthetic with cleaner lines, a vibrant color palette, and an emphasis on key product attributes. Designed to better align with New Primal’s mission of offering flavor-forward, high-protein foods, the refresh provides a more engaging and intuitive experience for shoppers looking for better-for-you snacks.

“For over a decade, The New Primal has been dedicated to providing clean and delicious options that fuel everyday adventures. As we’ve grown, we recognized the opportunity to refresh our look to better resonate with our core consumer,” said Jason Burke, Founder and CEO of New Primal. “By simplifying our name and refining our packaging, we’re reinforcing our commitment to transparency, quality, and a fresh perspective on snacking.”

The updated branding will begin rolling out across our 1 oz offering in retail stores and online in the coming months. While the look is evolving, New Primal remains steadfast in its core values—delivering clean, crave-worthy snacks made with simple, real ingredients.

For more information about New Primal and its updated packaging, visit www.thenewprimal.com or follow @thenewprimal on social media.

