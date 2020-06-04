The Plant-Based Meat Wars Are Hitting the Courts

Bad news for anyone who uses Thesaurus.com to come up with brand names: Citing trademark concerns, a European court just blocked Nestlé from naming its plant-based burger line the “Incredible Burger.”

The problem? According to the court, the Incredible Burger sounds a bit too much like Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger.

Fake meat, real drama

Nestlé’s burger — which launched under the company’s meatless Garden Gourmet brand — has hit shelves in 15 European markets, plus Australia. Stateside, Nestlé sells a different product, made from pea protein — it’s called Awesome Burger.

