The United States Beef Supply Chain: Issues and Challenges

MILWAUKEE – In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session “Issues and Challenges with the Beef Supply Chain” authors discuss how the Agricultural & Food Policy Center (AFPC) at Texas A&M University recently released a book titled The U.S. Beef Supply Chain: Issues and Challenges. This book was the culmination of a study on cattle markets initiated at the request of the bi-partisan leadership of the House Agriculture Committee in the 116th Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since release of the book, the market has continued to evolve and additional policy proposals have been put on the table. The purpose of this session is to provide an overview and update on many of the topics covered in the book.

Presentations in this session:

Update on Policy Issues Impacting Beef Markets

Presented by: Bart L. Fischer

Overview of Cattle and Beef Prices During COVID-19 Recovery

Presented by: David P. Anderson

Latest on Industry-Led Negotiated Cash Trade Targets

Presented by: Justin R. Benavidez

Packing Capacity Dynamics in the Beef Sector

Presented by: Charles Martinez

This session will take place on August 2, 2022 at 4:45 pm – 6:15 pm Pacific in the room Grand Ballroom H at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.

