The Very Good Food Company Announces New Innovative Products for Retail Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced two delicious additions to an already innovative line of bean and vegetable based meats in the form of Butcher’s Select Spicy Meatballs and The Very Good Steak for retail and e-Commerce.

After seeing overwhelming demand for the NEXTY Award winning Butcher’s Select Mmm…Meatballs, the Spicy Meatballs are an addition that pack a flavorful punch, and more than a little heat. The original plant-based meatballs, winners of the NEXTY Best New Frozen Product category, have entered the market as a flavorful alternative to not only plant-based, but also traditional meat products in the natural food space.

The Very Good Butchers Steak is ready to compete in a nascent segment of the plant-based meat alternative category by tackling more sophisticated whole meat muscle products such as strip loin and fillets. It delivers meaty flavor with every shiitake mushroom and beet filled bite, featuring a mouthwatering blend of herbs and spices in a new two-pack product format for double the deliciousness. Previously only available online, the Steak along with the new Spicy Meatballs have been scaled and will soon become available to purchase in retail.

“After the release of the Butcher’s Select line, we were thrilled by the high demand we received from the Mmm…Meatballs” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “The popularity of these products further proves what we already know: shoppers are craving delicious alternatives for all their favorite meat products, not just sausages and burgers. Winning the NEXTY Award for best frozen product with the Mmm…Meatballs confirmed that consumers want more variety that tastes like the ‘real’ thing. Additionally, as one of just a few plant-based steaks on the market, and even fewer available in stores, we’re driving home our mission of accessible plant-based options that actually taste great.”

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT‑BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

