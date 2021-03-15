The Wait is Over: Plant-based Filet Mignon Steaks Are Here

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — With no printing, GMOs or laboratory alterations, Juicy Marbles co-founders Tilen Travnik, Luka Sincek and Maj Hrovat, recent Y Combinator Cohorts, have created the first line of raw, plant-based steaks, starting with the most premium cut of them all, ultra-tender Filet Mignon.

With a patent pending on the lovingly named, Meat-o-matic Reverse Grinder™ 9000, they have been able to mimic the muscle texture and marbling of meat by aligning and layering fibers from the bottom up with all-natural ingredients.

Juicy Marbles Plant-based Filet Mignon Steak in Oat Cream

“The biggest challenge was getting the right fiber alignment and intramuscular fat structure – the marbling. The most expensive steaks in the world are known for their lush marbling. It takes a lot of energy and a rare breed of cow to attain that. With plant meat, we control it and, thus, over time, can scale up our steak production and bring down the price. Eventually, we’ll be able to make the most premium meats attainable for everyone,” explains Luka Sincek.

Thick, Juicy Steak From Plants – Delivered Right To Your Door

A survey of meat eaters found that many believe that plant-based options will taste bland and that at least half think meatless options will be tasteless. Juicy Marbles dispels all doubters by re-creating the rich, fatty marbling that steak eaters love for a thick, juicy, mouth-watering whole cut of meat.

The world’s first plant-based steaks are now available through the steak-testing program on the Juicy Marbles website. The steaks ship direct-to-consumer to the 48 States and throughout Europe for a limited time.

A Meat Lover’s Jam. A Home Chef’s Dream.

Unlike most other plant-based food companies, Juicy Marbles make raw and unseasoned meats that are just waiting for the home chef or grill master’s unique touch. The CEO & Co-Founder Tilen Travnik explains “We can’t expect a necessary global diet shift towards plant-based without a wide variety of plant meats that will not only enable the continuation of culinary traditions, but also enable a well -balanced and wholesome diet.”

Vladimir Mickovic, Chief Brand Officer adds “The allure of meat is not just texture or flavor, it’s also simplicity of preparation. A sprinkle of salt, sizzle on the pan, and boom – you have a tasty protein on your plate.”

Self-identified Flexitarian and Steak Lover, Ken Kornbluh said this after trying the world’s first plant-based Filet Mignon, “It had great texture, flavor, mouth-feel and even smell. It was very good and exceeded my expectations!”

Speaking of expectations, visitors to the Juicy Marbles website and social media pages will notice an unexpected and playful communication style true to the team’s personality. As Co-Founder Maj Hrovat says, “We’re definitely trying not to take ourselves too seriously.”

ABOUT JUICY MARBLES

Founded in 2020 by Tilen Travnik (food technologist), Luka Sincek (microbiologist) and Maj Hrovat (bio technologist), the company has created the first line of plant-based, whole cut steaks, specifically Filet Mignon, through their patent pending Meat-o-matic Reverse Grinder™ 9000 with the intent of offering consumers a healthy product without forcing an unrealistic change in behavior. In-house Chef and Brand Creative, Vladimir Mickovic joined the team the same year, alongside Mr. Marbles who is in charge of customer support. @JuicyMarbles. https://www.juicymarbles.com